Possible to go from non-technical to technical in this market?
Did a double degree program in business and computer science, graduated with all non technical coop experiences (albeit two of the three of them at tech companies).
Only tech experience under my belt is an iOS app I made and data labeling for coding.
Just graduated last month, applying as a New Grad. Wondering if you guys believe its possible? Any advice from people who are/were in similar positions?
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Definitely harder to do this than it used to be, but not necessarily impossible. Having a degree in CS is already pretty solid, and if you could build a really standout project then maybe. It could be better to do something more in the middle though like being a PM and later switching to eng if you really want to
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Yeah, I think there are some other avenues that might be better for OP than going straight to tech. While not impossible, it might be more worth your effort to do something else for now.
