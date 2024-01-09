DropJohnnyTables in
Amazon to cut Twitch staff by 35%
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-09/amazon-s-twitch-to-cut-500-employees-about-35-of-staff Super surprised about this one, but seems more due to internal attrition and bad performance by twitch moreso than overhiring correction
RoutermanNetworking Engineer
Was about to post this too. Crazy to see but a ton of execs left Twitch last year and it always felt like an afterthought to Amazon anyways so I can’t say it’s super unexpected
6echoSoftware Engineer
That's nuts
