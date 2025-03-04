Which of the 14 leadership principal of amazon are relevant for PM interviews at other companies

Which of the 14 leadership principal of amazon are relevant for PM interviews ( in US) at other companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Stripe, NetFlix etc?





Please dont tell me all of them :).





I do intend to prepare for all 14 leadership principal in long run like 4 weeks but within one week if I have some interviews at Meta and Adobe, which ones should I should focus on?





I am thinking following





Customer obsession, earning trust, bias for action.





Do these other companies that I mentioned have published their leadership principal like how Amazon has done? Can someone please share?