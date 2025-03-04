pm1lead1at1saas in
Which of the 14 leadership principal of amazon are relevant for PM interviews at other companies
Which of the 14 leadership principal of amazon are relevant for PM interviews ( in US) at other companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Stripe, NetFlix etc?
Please dont tell me all of them :).
I do intend to prepare for all 14 leadership principal in long run like 4 weeks but within one week if I have some interviews at Meta and Adobe, which ones should I should focus on?
I am thinking following
Customer obsession, earning trust, bias for action.
Do these other companies that I mentioned have published their leadership principal like how Amazon has done? Can someone please share?
