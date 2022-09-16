What to do next

SVPds in
Currently a Data Science lead/mgr in a bank. Make $310k TC and have around 5YOE in Charlotte a MCOL city. I'm lost with what I can do to bring my TC higher here since i want to stay in this city and ideally work remote. What advice do you have for transitioning from banking to a DS lead in a company like Netflix? Or I am not sure if I should try for an executive management level role in a bank even though at lile BofA that pays way less then a senior role at a tech company like netflix.
f28u1hfwqrfewSecurity Software Engineer at VMware
It's gonna be tough to get a local salary at the level of a NF. I think a lot of those salaries are inflated by the aura of being in the bay or the valley lol. Remote is definitely the way to go and 310 in charlotte is great. Not sure why you'd need more. 310 in charlotte is like 600+ in SF.
SVPdsData Science Manager
Thanks a lot for your advice and mainly because I haven’t received any meaningful growth in a year now and I’m getting close to 6 YOE now so I am looking for what I can improve for the sake of growth itself
