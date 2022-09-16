What to do next

Currently a Data Science lead/mgr in a bank. Make $310k TC and have around 5YOE in Charlotte a MCOL city. I'm lost with what I can do to bring my TC higher here since i want to stay in this city and ideally work remote. What advice do you have for transitioning from banking to a DS lead in a company like Netflix? Or I am not sure if I should try for an executive management level role in a bank even though at lile BofA that pays way less then a senior role at a tech company like netflix.