Does Amazon Actively Headhunt for SDEs?

Hey All,





Long time lurker, first timer poster.





I was wondering if it's normal for recruiters from Amazon to reach out directly requesting to schedule meetings. I received a message on LinkedIn, and the email address and scheduling tool are from Amazon. Was just sorta a shock. The position being offered is pretty specialized which made it more intriguing.





I'm roughly two years in, and self taught. So I didn't think I'd have people seeking me out with all the horror stories around here. I've now had three teams seek me out this week. This is the first one from a FAANG company. I'm not applying or looking even, so that has also thrown me off. it's just sorta out of the blue.





Thanks all.