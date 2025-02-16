Calerid in
Does Amazon Actively Headhunt for SDEs?
Hey All,
Long time lurker, first timer poster.
I was wondering if it's normal for recruiters from Amazon to reach out directly requesting to schedule meetings. I received a message on LinkedIn, and the email address and scheduling tool are from Amazon. Was just sorta a shock. The position being offered is pretty specialized which made it more intriguing.
I'm roughly two years in, and self taught. So I didn't think I'd have people seeking me out with all the horror stories around here. I've now had three teams seek me out this week. This is the first one from a FAANG company. I'm not applying or looking even, so that has also thrown me off. it's just sorta out of the blue.
Thanks all.
aleetadaySoftware Engineer a day ago
I got a job at Amazon through a recruiter reaching out, so yes they do
CaleridSoftware Engineer a day ago
Thanks! That is good feedback. I think my recruiter was just lazily cold calling. She had me schedule a meeting and then told me I shouldn't be applying for such a senior role and to look for junior work elsewhere which was pretty stupid. She wasted my time without seeing my resume as a lead 😂
