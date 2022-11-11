MJ1234 in
Recruiter schedule call after on-site is cancelled
I had on-site interview with Amazon next week, and it was cancelled due hiring freeze. the recruiter wants to schedule a call to talk about this update and next step. Do I have to take that call? I got nothing to say or discuss with recruiter, not sure why this call need to happen, any ideas?
30
6758
Sort by:
ld9001Software Engineer
You definitely have something to discuss, you wanted a job there, no? For all you know, they might have some good news for you like, you're on a first prio list. Maybe the team wants to skip you to onsites when things open back up. Companies can do whatever they want
45
SomebodyNewSoftware Engineer
Don't want to burst OP's bubble since anything can happen but I passed Amazon's interviews last month and have been in limbo for an SDE1 position in Austin. I interviewed for an SDE2 position and did perfectly on all the technical portions but they downleveled me and now can't find an SDE1 position.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
691,808