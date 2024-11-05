Hedgeboss in
Switching from start ups to big tech
Hey guys, I made the switch from being an investment associate to becoming a product manager about two years ago, but the biggest caveat was I went the start up route since I didn't have the traditional background for big tech. Any advice on how to move to big tech (specifically looking to work at Intuit). I absolutely f*cking hate working at startups but love the work I do.
I first went into a bank. Banks will hire people more easily since they are so boring that few want to work for them. Once you have a few years there, you have a shot at other corporate positions having a large company background in your resume. I agree, startups are hell.
