I am in my final months of High School and I am hoping to get a job in IT to gain experience before college. In order to help me get a job I have been looking for the best certifications to get. What are some of the best entry level certifications to get for an IT job?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Honestly, I wouldn't worry about certifications and all that stuff right now, they're generally more geared for folks who are actively working and looking to uplevel their skills. For a high school grad, I would recommend focusing on building personal projects and using that to showcase your skillset over certifications. It's also not a bad idea to explore and get other jobs, outside of IT as well. The diverse experience I think helps in the long run a lot of times and the jobs you have when you're 18-19 years old become irrelevant really fast.
