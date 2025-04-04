frozenBrainMelting in
Switch from software developer to quantum computing field
I need guidance to shift from software developer (6yrs experience) to quantim computing. I want to know the challenges and how to tackle them efficiently so i can switch smoothly. I am hoping with this decision I will be able to improve my lifestyle and explore new things in software world. Please guide. Thanks
googlefubrownbeltSoftware Engineer
In what ways do you think this would improve your lifestyle?
