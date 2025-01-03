mvp13b in
TC for ICT4 Apple UK ?
Any data would be appreciated.
Total Compensation (Hardware or software) for ICT4 roles in Apple UK.
Thanks!
defaangedSoftware Engineer
I wouldn't be so quick to jump and say that they make less than £200k. Looking at the data, it says that it's very much possible to make more than £200k working in Great Britain as an ICT4 at Apple, but it of course depends on what discipline you're looking at here. It also doesn't look like the median is £200k either, so you'd have to be qualified for a higher percentile offer here, but if you've got the experience then I'd say might as well try your luck and push for the >£200k if you can! https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/united-kingdom?search=Apple+ICT4
mvp13bHardware Engineer
Thanks! The reason I asked is because of the shortage of data points in levels fyi when it comes to Apple in uk salaries. Another reason is I recently declined an offer of TC near £200k and wanted to have a feel if I was being unreasonable or not. Thanks :)
