When receiving yearly RSUs and ISOs, how do you calculate the total compensation for ISOs?
If my job gives me RSUs and ISOs every year, how do I figure out the total money I could make from the ISOs?
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Walmart
Side note: be careful about taxes when estimating ISO value. If you exercise and hold, the “spread” (FMV – strike) can trigger AMT. If you sell right away, it’s regular income tax. It’s smart to run a few scenarios in a spreadsheet or with a CPA to see your after-tax outcome before counting ISOs toward total comp.
