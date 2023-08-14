perinde in
Internship Guidance
Hi Everyone, I am a 3rd year student looking for an internship or apprenticeship for the upcoming winter session. Does anybody have tips or guidance on the steps to land an opportunity for the winter.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Start applying ASAP. Does your school offer any career services that might help? My school had a pretty robust internship center that I was able to use to find my internship.
perindeComputer Science
Yes they do, Once i am back on campus I’m going straight to them. Thank you for your feedback. It’s good to know those services work
