25 y/o MIS Grad Debating Cybersecurity vs Tech Sales vs SWE – Need Perspective

I’m 25, based in a major tech hub, and at a crossroads in my career. My degree is in MIS, and after college I co-founded a real estate consulting business where I handled marketing and sales for about a year and a half. It was a great learning experience but not financially sustainable.









Now I want a job with skills that can compliment my entrepreneurial drive in the future. After that, I landed a data science internship (through connections) which ended a few months ago. I enjoyed the learning side, but didn’t like the industry I was in, and I realized that breaking into DS full-time often requires a master’s or PhD.









Now I’m trying to figure out my next move. I’ve always been interested in both tech and business, but I’m torn between three paths:





• Cybersecurity GRC – more business-facing, consultative work.

• Cloud Security Engineer – more technical, higher pay, with the potential to pivot into SWE or architecture.

• Tech Sales – strong earning potential, but I’m unsure about a career where I’m chasing commissions and kissing ass 24/7.





What I’m trying to balance is:

• Salary and long-term earning potential.

• Transferability of skills into other tech roles.

• Long-term demand and job security in each field.









I know there’s no easy path and hard work is required regardless, but I’d appreciate advice from people who’ve walked these roads, even if it’s not a job I listed above —how do these paths compare in day-to-day reality and long-term outlook?