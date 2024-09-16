greenpepper in
How to grasp information quickly from brief conversations?
Sometimes I have super brief conversations with a manager that would want me to build out a technical feature and have it delivered by a certain date.
I find myself returning to ask follow-up questions a bit too much, I want to reduce this, how?
Part of it probably comes with experience in the industry or team. Aside from that though, it'd probably be helpful to keep track of the questions you're asking in some document. Like, what questions do you ask at the first meeting and what questions inevitably pop up later? By keeping track of the follow-up questions you ask, you can slowly add them to your initial-meeting list and get more things out of the way faster.
