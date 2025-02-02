PhysicalDesigner in
Qualcomm Offer
Hi guys.
Help me gere.
I got qualcomm offer for 7YOE in Austin
Please let me know if i can negotiate and at what?
Base - 140k
RSU- 80k
Signon-30k
PhysicalDesignerHardware Engineer 2 days ago
They are saying they can't change RSU from 80. Instead if i need more base they will decrease to 60K. Joining bonus non negotiable
Any suggestions?
You can add any unvested rsus and bonus pending at previous company.