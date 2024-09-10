Yjfsr3788t in
Recruiter for Microsoft offering surprisingly low pay for contractor role
I am a Senior Product Designer, experienced in enterprise-level projects and with a history of working for global & recognizable companies. An external recruiter recently reached out to see if I would be interested in a contractor position at Microsoft. It's a Senior Product Designer Role (Lvl 3). But the pay is $50/hr CAD. This amount is shockingly low. Is the recruiter bogus? Does Microsoft pay that terribly right now?
4
2241
gloomyguy
That is not microsoft but agency and they are getting their own cut which is usually 20-40% of bill rate. But Microsoft pay peanut bill rate compares to other companies for contracting roles. Also they treat their contractors like a dog. I would personally will not join any msft v- roles
2
