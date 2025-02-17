How bad is Capital One, really?

I'm in team matching with C1 post-Power Day and preparing what decision to make if I'm matched and given an offer. I'm currently working in consulting doing mostly app development and data projects. I've been with that company for 6 years (my only job out of college so far). My current WLB is excellent and I can start/end my day whenever I like as long as I'm present for scheduled meetings and complete all my work. My pay is decent for a high CoL city, but I have been actively looking to increase it at a company with some brand recognition.





The quoted TC from the recruiter would be a 50% increase from what I currently make. My two concerns are going from 100% WFH to hybrid (3 days/week in office) and the stack ranking culture.





I've heard the WLB at C1 is fairly decent for a large company, and I've also seen it compared to Amazon. My wife wants to move back to our previous city for her career in the near future. That means I would likely stay in our current city for ~1 year before asking to relocate or looking for a new job in that area, so an early PIP might not be too upsetting anyway.





I think I'm fairly good at owning my work and selling myself from my consulting experience which hopefully helps with performance reviews when it comes to stack ranking.





Are there any points that I'm missing or overlooking? Any additional experiences with Capital One I should be aware of when weighing my decision? Is 1 year at a company like C1 enough to display on a resume for future career aspirations?