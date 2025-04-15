swiftwolf in
Recruiter privacy on this site?
I can't find any concrete info on how privacy is implemented in this scenario:
If I upload my CV here, and set my profile to actively looking, could recruiters from my existing company see my CV without me explicitly sending it to them?
1
3328
Sort by:
hakeemMarketing at Levels.fyi
Hey! Great question. Fear not, with the way our site is set up, a recruiter from your existing company would not be able to see your CV or your details! Good luck on your job search swiftwolf!
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
743,741