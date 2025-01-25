pabloo48 in
OCI IC3 Offer evaluation
Interviewed for a different role in Dec and was now being offered Senior Network Development Engineer as that position was filled up. Here is the offer the provided for Seattle location.Also the recruiter mentioned Oracle's has policy of no sign on bonus is it true?Is it a good offer or low ball.
TC 196k
Base 150k
RSU 185k vested over 4 years
Sign on Bonus- none
eightysixerSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Seems reasonably similar to other offers https://www.levels.fyi/companies/oracle/salaries/software-engineer/levels/ic-3?offset=0 Gotta admit that feels low for Seattle but in the above link you can find similar offers in that locale.
