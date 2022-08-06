DoubleAA in
Best way to find Startups to work for?
Title says it all, currently graduate student studying user experience And I have a little bit of professional experience working at an agency.
Basically I want to find it a startup to work for primarily dealing in healthcare or educational technology but open to generally everything.
So aside from the usual suspects (angelist, top startup.com, LinkedIn) what're some best ways to find Startups to work for?
YC's Work at a Startup is one place to start, would recommend trying to find one from a batch before 2020 so its at least 1.5 years old. You can also look at job boards from top VC firms, as they advertise roles open at startups they've funded. Sequoia, Andreesen Horowitz, Accel, Benchmark, Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer, and Founders Fund are some top names, but just google "top VCs" and then scour their site to see if they have a "Talent" page or something.
Thank you for such a informative comment
