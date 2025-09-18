Akhilesh Phadnis in  
Computer Science at SRM Institute of Science and Technology 

Looking For Internships

Hi everyone! 

I’m currently in my 3rd year of college and actively looking for an internship opportunity. I have hands-on experience in full-stack development and am comfortable working with Python as well as the latest technologies in modern web development.

If you or your startup is looking for an enthusiastic developer who’s eager to learn and contribute, I’d love to connect! I’m linking my resume below for reference.

Thank you in advance to anyone who responds , your help would mean a lot! 🙏


akhilesh-final-resume.pdf

akhilesh-final-resume.pdf

drive.google.com
2
694
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks 
Good luck! Definitely share your resume on AngelList/Wellfound and LinkedIn — lots of early-stage startups post internship roles there and are more open to juniors than bigger companies.
2
akhil472005Computer Science at SRM Institute of Science and Technology 
Sure! Will definitely do that, tysm for replying.

About

Public

Tech

Members

833,189