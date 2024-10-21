jumbapumba in
Guidance on Leetcode problems
I'm graduating in 2.5 months. So far in past 20 days, I could solve only 9 problems (all two pointers, I'm going each sectionwise) because I've full time job and am also doing full time masters.
I know I'm very late, but is there any faster way I can prepare for FANG interviews in 2 months?
don’t be afraid to look up video tutorials on how to solve problems you are struggling with. there are a ton other problems covering the same algorithm that you can practice on after looking up the answer for the problem you’re struggling with. also it might be worth it to grind problems of a single type just to really drill it in, and then move onto the next concept. aka do the two pointer problem list until you feel comfortable with two pointer problems, and move onto the next problem type
Thanks man, I'll follow it and let you know the results
