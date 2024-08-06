SWilliams in
Leadership shakeups at OpenAI
https://www.theinformation.com/articles/trio-of-leaders-leave-openai
Some craziness going on over at OpenAI right now
- Co-Founder and current President Greg Brockman is taking an extended leave of absence.
- Co-Founder John Schulman is leaving to Anthropic!
- Peter Deng, a high up product leader is also leaving
Kind of a crazy sequence of events, especially Schulman leaving to join Anthropic, that's just wild to go to an immediate competitor like that.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
IMO this means that the next OpenAI release isn't going to be that great. If there was something big in the pipeline people wouldn't be leaving before it.
