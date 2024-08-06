Leadership shakeups at OpenAI

https://www.theinformation.com/articles/trio-of-leaders-leave-openai





Some craziness going on over at OpenAI right now





Co-Founder and current President Greg Brockman is taking an extended leave of absence.

Co-Founder John Schulman is leaving to Anthropic!

Peter Deng, a high up product leader is also leaving





Kind of a crazy sequence of events, especially Schulman leaving to join Anthropic, that's just wild to go to an immediate competitor like that.