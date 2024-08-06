SWilliams in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Leadership shakeups at OpenAI

https://www.theinformation.com/articles/trio-of-leaders-leave-openai


Some craziness going on over at OpenAI right now


  • Co-Founder and current President Greg Brockman is taking an extended leave of absence.
  • Co-Founder John Schulman is leaving to Anthropic!
  • Peter Deng, a high up product leader is also leaving


Kind of a crazy sequence of events, especially Schulman leaving to join Anthropic, that's just wild to go to an immediate competitor like that.

Attention Required! | Cloudflare

theinformation.com
7
11504
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
IMO this means that the next OpenAI release isn't going to be that great. If there was something big in the pipeline people wouldn't be leaving before it.
17

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,585