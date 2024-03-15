babyduck in
Senior Sales Engineer SE Snowflake London
I’m interviewing for this role in London, UK. Would love to know:
- base pay to commission ratio
- what a good TC look like
- work life balance
- WFH/back to office trends
All the information I found was from US employees, please help me collect some local employee sentiments. Thank you!
#snowflake #salesengineer #seniorse
madscienceSoftware Engineer
What round of the interview are you in?
babyduckSolution Architect
passed the first video interview with HM
Solution Architect
