Senior Sales Engineer SE Snowflake London

I’m interviewing for this role in London, UK. Would love to know:
- base pay to commission ratio 
- what a good TC look like
- work life balance
- WFH/back to office trends

All the information I found was from US employees, please help me collect some local employee sentiments. Thank you!

What round of the interview are you in?
passed the first video interview with HM

