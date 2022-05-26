URTheBest in
Do you keep track of great customer interactions?
I've been taking notes on what I do to get great customer interactions and am curious if anyone else does this. Any tools you all use? rn, i'm using screenshots and folders on my hd.
4
1256
Sort by:
nochurnbenCustomer Service
Have you tried Evernote? You can take notes, organize tasks, etc. Really nice tool. I don't keep screenshots jic there's liability, but I do keep text like this to look at on rainy days lol. This one made my day: "17/10 on the helpful scale. I feel like I spoke to a human and got my q's answered and then some. Thank you for the promo code too ヘ( ^o^)ノ"
3
About
Public
Customer Service
Members
661