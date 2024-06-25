RKT29 in
Google TPM Interview Questions
I'm going through the Google TPM Interview loop, I need advice/guidance to clear the interview. Anyone who has gone through the Google L5/L6 Interview loop recently with the Google Cloud Data Analytics team please help with your experience to ace this interview opportunity.
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Expect them to get pretty technical, depending on what skills are needed for that specific role, you can ask your recruiter what to expect as well. Otherwise, it's a pretty straight forward situational question/answer type process. Lots of program management principles, etc.
