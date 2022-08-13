BrooklynBroke in
Netflix SWE Makes 1M per Year
There are levels.fyi records where a Netflix SWE makes 1M per year. Can anyone at Netflix confirm that this type of compensation exists for an IC? Are these fake data points? If so, it would take me 10 years of my life to make what that person makes in 1 yr. Sigh....
herderSoftware Engineer
Pretty sure they’re legit, I have friends that make $1M+ at Netflix, all cash too
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
As software engineers? Or managers and directors that supervise people?
