Apple PM Case Study
I have a case study coming up with Apple. It will be a panel presentation to 10 people.
I was asked to prepare slides for two projects that I have worked on.
Does anyone have tips, pointers, or experiences from past Apple product management interviews?
externaltransferProduct Manager at Facebook
I’ve read a few posts on Blind/Reddit where people said to treat it less like “showing off achievements” and more like “walking them through how you think.” They’ll dig into your decision-making process, so be ready for follow-ups on alternatives you didn’t pick.
