How difficult is it to land fully remote role

Hello,

I was self taught and have about 5 years of experience. Soon will also be graduation with my bachelors and curious as the what the market looks like in terms of finding remote roles. I had a relatively hard time doing so before the degree and I'm not sure if that will change when I get the degree. 

I want to move closer to family but they are in the middle of nowhere with 0 tech jobs. 
mel91 
Remote job is mostly less pay nowdays . Very few remote job with high pay
AnonRaft  
I’m okay with even 120k if it’s remote
1

