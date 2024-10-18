AnonUser in
How difficult is it to land fully remote role
Hello,
I was self taught and have about 5 years of experience. Soon will also be graduation with my bachelors and curious as the what the market looks like in terms of finding remote roles. I had a relatively hard time doing so before the degree and I'm not sure if that will change when I get the degree.
I want to move closer to family but they are in the middle of nowhere with 0 tech jobs.
mel91
Remote job is mostly less pay nowdays . Very few remote job with high pay
Software Engineer
I’m okay with even 120k if it’s remote
