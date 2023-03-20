SeaSquirrel in
Resume Advice TPM
I think the content of my resume is strong, but i have concerns on design. Ive never been keen to have a flashy resume, so my resume is strictly times new roman and done on word. Does a modern look resume really take you further?
bringeeRecruiter
From a recruiter standpoint, having a standard 'boring' resume is completely fine and can even be preferrable. Recruiters take like up to 10 seconds to look at a resume before deciding whether or not it's worth reading over fully, so if you decide you want to spice up your resume, you should make sure that the design showcases the most important things first and clearly. Things like skillsets, coding languages, tools, etc. should all be clearly visible and eye catching.
Technical Program Manager
