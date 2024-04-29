Dammzy in
Business Analyst beginner
What advice will you give to someone who changed his career path from Healthcare to IT and is very interested in solving problems using the business analyst pathway. What companies offer a good career path and what sectors/domains will you advice I focus on to get ahead in this new career. Thanks
NumbersManBusiness Analyst
Most tech companies will offer a solid career path for business analytics. I would target something like a SaaS or B2B type of a company because they'll usually have larger BA teams
