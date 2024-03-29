ittech12 in
Reasonable Pay?
I interviewed with a School District and the minimum amount for salary is about $35k. With my education and hands on experience with classes. what should I ask for in a negotiation? I have a bachelors and associates degree but no prior work experience
anonymouslyanonSecurity
try to figure out there max by saying “whats your range for this position ” and if they ask for a number tell them the above average number and say “but i am open to negotiating or finding a middle ground”
