Jmiln15 in
Title change?
Hello I am currently working as a Security Engineer for a Fortune 500. I was originally brought on to do cybersecurity work but where I was housed my role has primarily been software testing QE. My manager came to me and offered to change my title to software engineer in test. My question is, is there any reason to keep my security title as opposed to switching to software testing? Any help is appreciated
2
600
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer
That’s a pretty interesting decision! If you're really into cybersecurity, it might make sense to keep the security title since it’s valuable and could open doors in the future. But if you’re enjoying the software testing side and see growth there, switching could be a great move too. Think about where you want to go in your career. If testing skills could help you in security, that’s a plus! Also, make sure to check if there's any change with the job scope that comes with the change in title. If there's no real change, I guess it would just depend on what your future goals look like for your career. Good luck with whatever you decide!
2
Jmiln15Software Engineer
Thank you for your help I think I have a better perspective now !!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606