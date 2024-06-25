Arlindo Mário Joao Mucamuene in
Bachelor's degree in Information Systems Management - Information Technologist
I hold a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems Management. This degree has equipped me with the skills and knowledge to effectively design, implement, and manage information systems that support business objectives. My education provided a solid foundation in both the technical and managerial aspects of IT, enabling me to bridge the gap between technology and business needs.
