secondlt in
New Grad Offers
Capital One
Software Engineer
Philadelphia, PA
Total per year
$133K
Level
Associate Software Eng
Base
$121K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
General Motors
Software Engineer
Warren, MI
Total per year
$92K
Level
5A
Base
$87K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
9
2575
Sort by:
brunswickSoftware Engineer
Capital One is the clear choice here, $40k more
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482