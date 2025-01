Offer evaluation Paypal vs Yahoo

Poll

Yahoo Remote Senior Engineer

Base: 180k

Bonus: 15% - 27k

Sign In for first year: 25k

1st Year: 232k , 2nd Year 207k$(no sign bonus)





PayPal Hybrid Staff Engineer T25

Base: 170k

Bonus: 10% - 17k

Stock: 98k( 3 years)

1st Year: 219k , 2nd Year, 240k (based new grant stocks)





Current TC: 210k

Location Austin, TC

YOE: 6 + master degree