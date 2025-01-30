Xavian Rimmer in
Should I go the Data Scientist route or Data Analyst route?
I have been in sales for 10 years and looking for a change into tech and I love data and researching information but stuck one between these two, which direction you guys think I should go? Thank you for all your help!
5
1742
Sort by:
meowimacatManagement Consultant 19 hours ago
I don't think either would be viable without a stem degree and experience. So step 1 would be to get a degree and extensive praying for someone to take a chance. I myself pursued this back in the day with 3 years machine learning experience and data pipelines. Didn't get callbacks. My understanding is scientists required grad degree often. Analysts requires maths and such.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
698,011