Is it crazy to move with Family to California

Poll

I live in a relatively high COL area ( greater Boston area) and now thinking to switch job and move somewhere new . a little back ground I just turned 40 married with 2 kids making 125k a year and I've been working in the same place for the last 10 years and I'm happy where I'm at but not much growth left for me there. If you have any advice, insights, or personal experiences to share, feel free to leave a comment!