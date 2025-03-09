Sam duk in  
 

Is it crazy to move with Family to California

I live in a relatively high COL area ( greater Boston area) and now thinking to switch job and move somewhere new . a little back ground I just turned 40 married with 2 kids  making 125k a year and I've been working in the same place for the last 10 years and I'm happy where I'm at but not much growth left for me there. If you have any advice, insights, or personal experiences to share, feel free to leave a comment!

69 participants

3
2244
Mentor
LevelUpFYITechnical Program Manager  
Depends on where in California. In SF Bay Area (a local tech hub) for example, you’d likely pay ~$4000 per month on rent for your family. Even within SF Bay Area, there are lower and higher COL locations.

I would recommend first researching where you want to move to in California, then ensuring you have a job that can support your family once you move. Figure out your current expenses, and I would guess that other than rent, expenses in Boston vs CA should be similar.
1

