IWR369 in  
Software Engineer  

Referrals at Google, Netflix, Anthropic, Snap, Uber, Databricks

Hi all,


I’m an EM with 12+ years of experience in engineering and leading teams building LLM and ML based products at enterprise scale. I’m now exploring opportunities in ML orgs at Google, Netflix, Anthropic, Snap, Uber, Databricks


If you’re open to referring, I’d deeply appreciate it. Happy to send resume + job links. Will gladly return the favor where I can.


Thanks in advance 🙏

2
1144
Robotsarecool21Software Engineer  
Tbh this is just my opinion but I think referrals should be reserved for people you actually know.

To each their own but otherwise it makes the people referring people they don’t know just seem like they are chasing the bonus from referrals and it’s not genuine.
