Advice for PhD, BME with ML interest

Hi, I'm a 3rd year PhD in BME, with undergrad in ECE and embedded systems. My dream job is Nvidia after PhD, however, I feel like CS people are marching in there. I am a bit concerned if I should stay in my department, or need to switch. Please guide for any online courses with which I should improve my skillset during PhD. In ky PhD, I work with pipeline mostly, with U-Net as a part of algorithmic pipeline. I want to get some.advamced skill during my PhD in machine learning.