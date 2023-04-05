Estrorta in
Considering an move to the United States
Currently have this offer, they are not providing a signing bonus or relocation package.
Can I live with this salary with my wife in Boston comfortably? Assuming I'd like to save money.
Some say this isn't a good offer and the signing bonus and relocation packages missing is a bad sign.
What do ya'll think?
Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Total per year
$133K
Level
Standard
Base
$110K
Total stock grant
$12.5K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
JackieDaytonaSoftware Engineer
Is it a strong offer? Nope. Median SWE comp for an entry level (0-1 YOE) in Boston is 120k. Median comp for all levels in Boston is 155k. You'd be in the bottom 25% of SWE comp for the area. Can you and your wife live on it? MIT's living wage data says you need just under 70k gross income to cover the expenses for two adults in Boston. That's living, but not necessarily comfortably. MIT estimates housing at around 1800/month, and most sites put average rent in the 2700-3000/month range. Paying 3k/month, you'd need closer to 90k/year gross income to cover expenses. That should leave you with over 1k/month after expenses (around 1250, I think). Saving 1k/month, it would take you about 3 years to build up enough emergency savings to cover 6 months expenses. So... that's not great. But that doesn't mean it's not the right move for you now. Consider your current income and cost of living, how much you want to live in Boston, how much you like your current job, whether you're willing to change jobs again within a couple years, etc.
2
EstrortaSoftware Engineer
Thank you so much for your extensive answer, I am considering negotiating with them first and see where it goes, I’ll probably make another post if they change the offer.
2
