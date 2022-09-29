AWS SDM Europe/Germany TC

astronaut in  
What's the latest on TC for an SDM L6 in Europe, particularly Germany?

Not much data on the site, unfortunately. The few offers here seem to be wildly different.
LuxemburgerSoftware Engineer  
Expect a max of 140-150k EUR. I know L7s make +200k EUR. It pales in comparison to US salaries which can be 300-500k.
hanUtaSoftware Engineer  
You can live comfortably. A max of 2k goes to rent and 3k left monthly for whatever. Are you trying to negotiate or just research?

