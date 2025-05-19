Kiriko in
How to Tailor Resume for Backend Roles without Direct Backend Experience
https://imgur.com/a/anonymous-resume-dRQJ98C
I have 3 YOE and been applying to software engineering roles (mainly backend with some data and devops roles thrown in) for the past few months, but most of the interest I get is around my data and devops experience. I'm aiming to pivot into backend roles (building microservices, designing APIs, writing business logic), though I haven't had much recent experience with REST/gRPC or CRUD-heavy services.
Maybe something is off about my resume, but how can I better reframe the experience on my resume to be more aligned with backend engineering? Any examples, advice, or further critiques on my resume would be appreciated!
1
815
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer a day ago
Honestly looks like a solid resume, I think just a lot of companies are focusing more on DevOps which would explain why you're getting interest there. I'd suggest taking a look at back end job postings, see what sorts of skills and tools they want there and then showcase those on your resume. One thing that could help is bolding the skills in your professional experience too, might help recruiters see the relevant skillset/tools more easily too
About
Public
Tech
Members
759,850