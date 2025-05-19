How to Tailor Resume for Backend Roles without Direct Backend Experience

https://imgur.com/a/anonymous-resume-dRQJ98C





I have 3 YOE and been applying to software engineering roles (mainly backend with some data and devops roles thrown in) for the past few months, but most of the interest I get is around my data and devops experience. I'm aiming to pivot into backend roles (building microservices, designing APIs, writing business logic), though I haven't had much recent experience with REST/gRPC or CRUD-heavy services.





Maybe something is off about my resume, but how can I better reframe the experience on my resume to be more aligned with backend engineering? Any examples, advice, or further critiques on my resume would be appreciated!