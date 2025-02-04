Did I get rejected?

Applied for 2025 New Grad SDE position at Amazon sometime in late November. In December I got the OA and then 2 weeks ago they sent me the interview survey and I did my 3 hour interview loop last week. Woke up to an email this morning with a rejection for the same job title I interviewed for but different job ID.





I've seen some people mention an email they've received where they're notified of being moved to a different job ID for various reasons but I never received one like this. Also when I try to find the page for this job ID, it doesn't exist. Is this an error or was that the official rejection?