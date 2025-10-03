Is CS still a worthwhile career path?

I've been hearing tons of conflicting news on whether CS is still a good career path for current college students. Things like AI replacing us and the high unemployment rate for recent CS grads.





On the flip side, I don't se how anyone who isn't trained to work with AI/ML stuff can even survive in the long term as AI continues to get better and better, and I feel like CS with an ML focus is still a strong long-term play.





Was wondering what the community's thoughts were on this