BrooklynBroke in
Anyone getting MBA and going into consulting?
Starting salary at Bain and McKinsey went up from 175k to 192k. Damn! Not bad for an MBA!
adorableFounder
But WHY pay for a MBA? You do realize that many of the consulting companies sponsor/pay for an advanced degree like a MBA if you're already in. Smarter to just get a job at a consulting company straight out of college as an undergraduate, work a few years as you move up the ranks, and get a MBA as desired. Do keep in mind that you don't necessarily need a MBA to make $$$BANK$$$ at the consulting companies.
emotemetoSoftware Engineer
I know hundreds of MBB consultants and all of them had to get an MBA to move past associate. There might be exceptions, of course.
But it's definitely true that you'd be better off joining first and letting them sponsor it. An MBA is an expensive affair.
