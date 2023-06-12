Calculatron99 in
GrubHub laying off 15%/400 people
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/12/grubhub-layoffs-400-employees-or-15percent-of-corporate-workforce.html
"Grubhub said it would offer employees a minimum of 16 weeks severance but declined to comment on specific groups or positions that were affected."
4
2946
Sort by:
sE7ZcTbZ8SNNLmEbHbSoftware Engineer at Grubhub
All non-tech positions, in case you were wondering.
12
LuckyBoiSales Engineer
We wish you the best of luck in these choppy waters.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486