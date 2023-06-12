Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

GrubHub laying off 15%/400 people

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/12/grubhub-layoffs-400-employees-or-15percent-of-corporate-workforce.html


"Grubhub said it would offer employees a minimum of 16 weeks severance but declined to comment on specific groups or positions that were affected."

Grubhub lays off 15% of corporate workforce, or about 400 employees

Grubhub lays off 15% of corporate workforce, or about 400 employees

Food delivery company Grubhub said it would lay off 15% of its corporate workforce, or 400 employees, citing a need to maintain competitiveness.

cnbc.com
4
2946
Sort by:
sE7ZcTbZ8SNNLmEbHbSoftware Engineer at Grubhub 
All non-tech positions, in case you were wondering.
12
LuckyBoiSales Engineer  
We wish you the best of luck in these choppy waters.
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,486