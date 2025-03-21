sircodesalot in
Amazon : Negotiation
Is there room for negotiation even if you don't have a competing offer? How to approach it? Please share your experience with Amazon in terms of negotiation.
uwdppfkk100
I was able to negotiate without a competing offer a couple of years ago, but I've heard it's tougher now to do it. I think I also had a really good interview, so they seemed more open to working with me on the offer. I just kind of explained why their current offer was a little too low for me and my recruiter was able to work with me to figure out what numbers would make sense and they went to go update it. It was pretty straight forward from my end, but I think the good interview and having a good recruiter really helped out.
1
sircodesalot
Thanks for your reply! How many rounds of negotiation is usually normal before it seems too pushy?
