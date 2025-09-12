HardworkerEngineer99 in
Dubai/Riyadh vs London/Berlin
In terms of salaries, cost of living, quality of living, adult entertainment, medical insurance, child raise, and safety
I am a Middle Eastern from Jordan, based in Jordan with 5 YOE.
Dubai /riyadh as someone who's been in london for 4 years , the taxation on the salary and rent are just too high. London might win entertainment and Berlin is good for cost and medical but for quality of living I think Dubai/Riyadh have better potential depending on what kind of salary you would get
Targeting the average salary for Senior roles, which is 10k USD, tax free
