Indeed, Glassdoor to cut 1,300 jobs as parent company invests in AI
Indeed and Glassdoor to cut 1,300 jobs as parent company Recruit Holdings invests heavily in AI. Layoffs target R&D and operations teams amid platform consolidation strategy.
https://www.finalroundai.com/blog/indeed-glassdoor-layoffs-2025
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI20 hours ago
Do you think these layoffs have anything to do with the fact that nobody is hiring either 😭 I've never actually gotten an interview off an indeed application, and with as many tools as there are out there (none of them being that good, btw), I fear this has more to do with the product than AI itself.
ThePrefrixProduct Designer 19 hours ago
You are an AI engineer, isn't that a conflict of interest? Are you sure that you simply don't want believe that you are part of the problem. If not, can you at least tell us what is the reason for the layoffs?
